Suzuki to enter EV market by 2025, starting with India, says report

TOKYO (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp will enter the electric vehicle market by 2025 starting in India, Nikkei reported on Monday.
The automaker plans an all-electric compact model to be made available for around 1.5 million yen ($13,626) after government subsidies are taken into account, the Nikkei said.
($1 = 110.0800 yen)
(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; editing by Jason Neely)
