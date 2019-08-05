AFCAT Admit Card 2019: IAF to release hall ticket today on afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT Admit Card 2019: The (IAF) will release admit cards for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) on Monday (August 5, 2019) around 1 pm. Earlier, the AFCAT Admit Card 2019 was scheduled to be released on August 2. Candidates who have applied for AFCAT recruitment 2019 will be able to download their hall tickets from IAF's official portal afcat.cdac.in.

The AFCAT is conducted twice every year — in February and August.

The will conduct AFCAT 2019 on August 24 and 25, 2019, at various centres across the country. If a candidate is unable to download the AFCAT Admit Card 2019 from the website, then he/she is required to ask AFCAT query cell at C-DAC in Pune, they can be contacted at these numbers — 020-25503105 or 020-25503106. E-mailed queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in.

After downloading AFCAT Admit Card 2019, candidates will receive the admit card on their registered email IDs also.

According to the official notification from IAF, issue of AFCAT Admit Card 2019 or AFCAT call-up letter to the candidate will not imply that his or her candidature has been finally accepted by the

How to download AFCAT Admit Card 2019

Visit the official website of afcat.cdac.in

Click on ‘Candidate Log in’ tab from the top navigation panel

A dropdown will appear, click on ‘AFCAT 02/2019 - CYCLE’

Sign in page will be displayed

Enter valid log in credentials

AFCAT Admit Card 2019 will appear, download it for AFCAT and admission procedures

About AFCAT

AFCAT is a national level competitive conducted by the (IAF) to select officers for all its branches, except for the medical and dental branches.

About IAF

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces. Its personnel and aircraft assets rank fourth amongst the air forces of the world. Its primary mission is to secure Indian airspace and to conduct aerial warfare during armed conflict.