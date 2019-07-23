AP Sub Inspector result 2019 out on slprb.ap.gov.in; all you need to know

-
AP Police Sub Inspector final merit list 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) has released the final Sub Inspector merit list for the year 2019 on its official webiste slprb.ap.gov.in. The AP Police final merit list for various posts includes SCT SI (Civil) (men & women), SCT RSI (AR) (men & women), SCT RSI (APSP) (men), Dy Jailor (men & women) and Station Fire Officers (men).
AP Police Sub Inspector result: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh police at slprb.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Check out provisional list for final SI merit list for the year 2019
Step 3: Fill in your details
Step 4: The merit list will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download AP Police SI final merit list 2019
The AP Police SI recruitment final written examination was conducted by APSLPRB from February 23 to February 24 this year where a total number of 31,560 candidates appeared.