Applications open for UPSC combined geo-scientist exam 2020 on upsc.gov.in

UPSC recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the recruitment notification and online application form for the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2020 on its official website upsc.gov.in. Interested candidates could also apply in the prescribed format on upsconline.nic.in.
The last date to submit the online UPSC 2020 application form for geoscientist exam 2020 is October 15, 2019. The UPSC combined geoscientist and geologist examination 2020 will be conducted to recruit for 102 vacancies. The UPSC exam 2020 application form is available in both Hindi and English. The application form for combined geoscientist and geologist exam 2020 can also be withdrawn from October 22 to 28.
Direct link to apply for UPSC examination 2020
The combined geo-scientist (preliminary) examination will be held on January 19, 2020.
Combined Geo-Scientist Examination notification, 2020
According to the official notification, “The Union Public Service Commission will hold a Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 (Computer-Based Test) on 19th January, 2020, for selection to the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020, in accordance with the Rules published by the Ministry of Mines in the Gazette of India dated 25th September, 2019.”
The UPSC exam application fee is Rs 200 and SC/ST candidates have been exempted from paying the application fee. The commission will release the UPSC combined geoscientist and geologist examination admit card soon in the coming weeks.
Steps to apply for UPSC geoscientist and geologist exam 2020
- Go to the official website of UPSC upsc.gov.in
- Candidate should have details of either of them; Aadhaar card, voter card or PAN card
- Upload a scanned copy of the Photo ID
- Click on ‘online application form’
- Preview your application form and submit