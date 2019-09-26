Applications open for UPSC combined geo-scientist exam 2020 on upsc.gov.in

recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the recruitment notification and online application form for the Combined Geo- 2020 on its official website gov.in. Interested candidates could also apply in the prescribed format on upsconline.nic.in.

The last date to submit the online 2020 application form for geoscientist exam 2020 is October 15, 2019. The UPSC combined geoscientist and geologist 2020 will be conducted to recruit for 102 vacancies. The UPSC exam 2020 application form is available in both Hindi and English. The application form for combined geoscientist and geologist exam 2020 can also be withdrawn from October 22 to 28.



Direct link to apply for UPSC 2020

The combined geo- (preliminary) examination will be held on January 19, 2020.



Combined Geo- Examination notification, 2020

According to the official notification, “The Union Public Service Commission will hold a Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 (Computer-Based Test) on 19th January, 2020, for selection to the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020, in accordance with the Rules published by the Ministry of Mines in the Gazette of India dated 25th September, 2019.”

The UPSC exam application fee is Rs 200 and SC/ST candidates have been exempted from paying the application fee. The commission will release the UPSC combined geoscientist and geologist examination admit card soon in the coming weeks.

Steps to apply for UPSC geoscientist and geologist exam 2020