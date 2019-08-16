APSPDCL recruitment 2019: Apply for 5107 Junior Lineman posts; know details

APSPDCL Junior Lineman notification 2019: Southern Power Distribution Company of AP Limited, APSPDCL, has invited applications from candidates for for 5,107 Energy Assistants (Junior Linemen Grade II) posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of APSPDCL, apspdcl.in by tomorrow (August 17). The selected candidates will have to work in village/ward secretariats in various districts covered by APSPDCL.



APSPDCL Junior Linemen posts: Important Dates



Last date of application: August 17, 2019

Call letters to candidates: August 25 to August 31, 2019



APSPDCL Recruitment: Eligibility criteria



Candidates must have passed 10th from a recognised board and ITI qualification in Electrical Trade or Wireman Trade or Intermediate Vocational Course in Electrical Domestic Appliances and Rewinding (EDAR)/ Electrical Wiring & Contracting (EWC) / Electrical Wiring and Servicing of Electrical Appliances (EW & SEA) from a recognised Institution/Board.



APSPDCL Recruitment: Age limit



Candidates must be between 18 to 35 years of age.



APSPDCL Junior Linemen posts: Selection procedure



Candidates will be selected based on a merit list.



The candidates have to appear for pole climbing, meter reading and cycling at the Circle head Quarters.



How to apply for APSPDCL Energy Assistant Recruitment 2019



Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.