BBMP notifies 4000 vacancies for Pourakarmikas Posts, apply on bbmp.gov.in

BBMP Pourakarmikas Recruitment 2019: In a good news for candidates looking for government in Karnataka, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has invited applications for 4,000 Pourakarmikas posts.

Candidates interested in the job profile can apply in the prescribed format from today. To apply for the post, candidates need to apply online at bbmp.gov.in.

Direct link to download BBMP Pourakarmikas Recruitment notification



Candidates are advised to go through the notification and check if he/she is eligible for the post before filling the form.

How to apply for BBMP Pourakarmika jobs:

1. Visit bbmp.gov.in

2. Open link on BBMP Pourakarmika recruitment

3. Apply and make the payment

4. Save a copy of the submitted form for future reference





Salary

According to the details given in the official BBMP Pourakarmikas Recruitment 2019 Notification, the pay is between Rs 17,000 to Rs 28,950 per month.