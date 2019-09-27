JUST IN
You are here: Home » Jobs » News

BPSSC police vacancies: Date extended to Sep 28, apply on bpssc.bih.nic.in
Business Standard

BECIL Recruitment 2019: Apply for 35 posts on becil.com; know dates & more

The last date for submission of applications for BECIL recruitment 2019 posts is October 14

BS Web Team 

job, jobs, employment, career
Jobs in India. Photo:

BECIL recruitment 2019: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd (BECIL) has announced several vacancies for the posts of Patient Care Manager, Patient Care Coordinator,Radiographer and Lift Operator at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Interested candidates could apply for the posts by logging on to the official website becil.com

Important dates:

  • A notification to thsi effect was released on September 25
  • The last date for submission of online applications is October 14

BECIL Recruitment 2019 vacancy details:

  • There are 10 Posts available for Patient Care Manager
  • For Patient Care Coordinator, there are 10 posts vacant
  • Lift Operator: 5 Posts
  • Radiographer: 10 Posts

Eligibility criteria:

Patient Care Manager (PCM): Candidates who wish to apply should possess a Bachelor’s degree in Life Sciences or a Post Graduation degree in Hospital Management from a recognized university and at least one year experience in a hospital.

Patient Care Coordinator (PCC): Candidates should have a degree in Life Sciences (preferred) or Bachelor’s degree in any field. At least one year experience in a hospital.

Lift Operator: An ITI-diploma would suffice in a relevant field and two to three years of work experience would be preferred

Radiographer: Candidates should have completed B.Sc (Hons) in Radiography or B.Sc. Radiography 3 years course from a recognized university.

Age limit:

Patient Care Manager (PCM): Candidates applying should not be more than 40 years on the date of joining

Patient Care Coordinator (PCC): Not more than 35 Yrs. on the date of joining

Lift Operator: Candidates applying should not be above 45 years

Radiographer: 45 years

(Age relaxations will be provided to the reserved category candidates according to government norms)

BECIL Jobs 2019 Pay Scale:

Patient Care Manager (PCM)l: Rs. 30,000 per month with consolidated with 10 per cent annual increment

Patient Care Coordinator (PCC): Rs.18,462 per month. Revisions will be made annually as per Delhi government norms

Lift Operator: Rs.16,962 per month

Radiographer: Rs. 25,000 per month

Roles and Responsibilities:

Patient Care Manager (PCM):

  • Management of the patient care coordinators
  • Ensure that the PCCs are in full attendance and ensure replacement in case of absenteeism
  • Act as the first point of escalation for any issues that are reported by PCCs
  • Management of patient movement from waiting area torespective OPDs in batches
  • Overall management of process implementation

Patient Care Coordinator (PCC):

  • Help and guide patients in a compassionate manner
  • Ensure smooth functioning of the process workflow
  • Manage seating of patients at PRC, waiting areas.
  • Operation of access control scanners
  • Assisting and providing navigational support to patient

Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2019:

Candidates have to send their applications along with the documents to the BECIL’s corporate office.

Address: C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida

Pin code-201307
First Published: Fri, September 27 2019. 11:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY