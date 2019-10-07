Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2019: How to apply for 11880 vacancies

There is some good news for those looking to join the The Central Selection Board of Constable has issued a notification inviting applications for 11,880 in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB).

All the are for the post of constables.

Interested candidates can visit csbc.bih.nic.in to apply for the post. The last date to do so is November 4, 2019.

Eligibility criteria for Bihar Constable Posts

The candidate should have passed their intermediate or Class 12 exam to be eligible to apply.



The candidate should be between 18 and 25 years of age. For candidates belonging to the reserved categories, the age limit has been relaxed according to government rules.

Those interested can read the official notification for more details. Here's a direct link to it:

Bihar Constable recruitment: Direct link to read notification

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit official website csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, ‘Advt. No. 02/2019: Invitation of Online Application for selection of Constables in Bihar Police, BMP, SIRB and BSISB’

Step 3: Register yourself by clicking on Registration Now tab

Step 4: Login using the newly created credentials

Step 5: Fill the application form and submit

Step 6: Upload all the supporting documents

Step 7: Download the filled in form for future use