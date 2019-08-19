CTET December 2019: Online registration to begin from today; know details

CTET Dec 2019: The online registration process for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2019 will begin from today. According to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), CTET will be held on December 8. Candidates can fill the online application form through the registration portal - ctet.nic.in, which will remain active till September 18. This will be the 13th edition of the exam. The exam is conducted in 20 languages.

How to apply online for CTET December 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link ‘Apply Online’

Step 3: Fill the application form and note down the registration number

Step 4: Upload images

Step 5: Make payment

What is CTET?

The CTET determines the eligibility of a candidate for appointment as a teacher for classes 1 to 8.

CTET exam pattern

The CTET exam comprises two papers - Paper I is meant for Primary stage (for classes 1 to 5) and Paper II is meant for Elementary stage (for classes 6 to 8) Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria for both the papers can take both the exams.

The syllabus for the CTET includes Child Development & Pedagogy, Mathematics, Social Studies and Environmental Studies. There are two language papers as well.

CTET certificate validity

The validity of CTET certificate is for 7 years.