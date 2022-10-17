JUST IN
You are here: Home » Jobs » News

Railway Recruitment Board: Group D answer key released; check details here
Business Standard

DE&I in India Inc: Finding a job gets tougher for persons with disabilities

The refinery, crude oil and natural gas sector, dominated by public sector companies, has done better on inclusion

Topics
jobs | Disability | Employment

Sachin P Mampatta Anoushka Sawhney & Samreen Wani  |  Mumbai/New Delhi 

wheelchair, disabled
Photo: Shutterstock

This is the first of a four-part series examining diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in corporate India. Broadly, diversity allows people gainful employment, inclusion gives them the opportunity to contribute, and equity provides fair access to resources and benefits. Part 1 explores a dip in the representation of persons with disabilities.

Muhammed Aslam P V has a master’s degree and experience working in the accounts department of two private companies. He suffers from a locomotive disability arising out of a birth condition. The 27-year-old has been looking for a job since the beginning of this financial year.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 06:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY