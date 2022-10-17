DE&I in India Inc: Finding a job gets tougher for persons with disabilities

This is the first of a four-part series examining diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in corporate India. Broadly, diversity allows people gainful employment, inclusion gives them the opportunity to contribute, and equity provides fair access to resources and benefits. Part 1 explores a dip in the representation of persons with disabilities.



Muhammed Aslam P V has a master’s degree and experience working in the accounts department of two private companies. He suffers from a locomotive arising out of a birth condition. The 27-year-old has been looking for a job since the beginning of this financial year.