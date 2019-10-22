JUST IN
DEFCC Bihar Recruitment 2019: Apply for Senior Research Fellow, other posts

DEFCC is looking for candidates to fill the posts of Senior Research Fellow, Junior Research Fellow and Research Associates III. From qualification criteria to salary, here are all important details

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

jobs
The application process for Senior Research Fellow and other posts has been opened on the official website

DEFCC Recruitment 2019: The Department of Environment Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC), Bihar, is recruiting Senior Research Fellow, Junior Research Fellow and Research Associates III. The department has released an official notification in this regard on its official website, forest.bih.nic.in. DEFCC Bihar has invited applications for these posts. The last date to register through the offline mode is November 11, 2019.

The educational qualification required for each post is different. Candidates applying for "Junior Research Fellow" posts should be graduates in environment/forestry with NET/GATE qualification or have a post graduate degree in environment/forestry.

DEFCC Recruitment 2019: Key points

DEFCC Recruitment 2019 last date: Candidates need to submit the filled in application by November 11, 2019.

Salary:

Junior Research Fellow: Rs 25,000 and 20 percent HRA per month.

Senior Research Fellow: Rs 28,000 and 20 percent HRA per month.

Research Associates III: Rs 40,000 and 20 percent HRA per month.

DEFCC Bihar Senior Research Fellow and other vacancies: Read the official notification here

Educational qualification required for each post:

Senior Research Fellow: Qualification prescribed for Junior Research Fellow with two years of research experience.

Junior Research Fellow: Graduate Degree in Environment/Forestry with NET/GATE Qualification or Post Graduate Degree in Environment/Forestry.

Research Associates III: PhD or equivalent in Environment/Forestry or having three years of research, Teaching and design and development experience after Master’s Degree/ME/MTech in Forestry/Environment with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) Journal.
First Published: Tue, October 22 2019. 13:47 IST

