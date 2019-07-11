Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2019: 174 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies

India Post has released a new notification on its official website for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts for their various offices across Delhi. According to the new update, to apply for these postal jobs, a candidate must be at least Class 10th pass. A total of 174 posts are available.

The online application forms are already available on the official website for candidates. The last date to register is July 12 and online applications must be filled before July 19, 2019.

A candidate needs to submit his or her secondary school examination passing certificate for Class 10th, with passing marks in Mathematics and English, from any recognised Board of School for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks.

Here are the steps to apply for the job post:

Step 1: A candidate needs to register in the Registration Module once per cycle and obtain a unique registration number.

Step 2: Pay the application fees, either online or by post.

Step 3: To apply online, fill the application using your unique registration number, upload documents such as scanned copies, photographs, signatures, date of birth certificate etc and submit preferences.

Step 4: Preview the application and take a print out.