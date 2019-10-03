Delhi TGT Recruitment rules likely to be changed: All you need to know

Delhi TGT 2019: The Delhi Government is planning to reduce the maximum age to apply for the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in secondary classes in According to a Hindustan Times report, the maximum age may be reduced to 30 years from 32 years at present.

The proposal is part of new TGT rules proposed by the (DoE). Apart from reduction in age limit, the DoE has in its report given preference to direct of teachers for secondary classes. The department plans to do this by reducing the promotion quota to 20 per cent. At present, 75 per cent of TGT posts in government schools are filled by promotion and 25 per cent by direct recruitment.

On the age limit reduction, the report further states that the new limit may be applicable for candidates applying the posts of teachers in subjects such as English, Hindi, Social Science, Mathematics, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali and Physical Science / Natural Science.

Guest teachers are not happy with the new proposed TGT recruitment rule, according to the report. The All India Guest Teachers Association said bringing new recruitment rules at this juncture will cause injustice to many guest teachers.

