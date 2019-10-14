DRDO Recruitment 2019: Notification out for graduate/tech apprentice posts

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has issued a notification inviting applications for the post of Graduate and Technician (Diploma) Apprentice. The application process of RAC 2019 will end on November 20, 2019. Interested candidates are required to fill the application form on or before this date.

aims to fill 116 posts through the drive. There are 60 vancant posts of Graduate Apprentice and 56 posts posts of Technician (Diploma) Apprentice.

will start accepting applications from November 1, 2019.

DRDO RAC 2019: Important details

Notification Date: October 11, 2019

Last date to apply: November 20, 2019

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice: Candidates holding BE/BTech. Degree in the relevant subject are eligible.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: Candidates holding Diploma in the relevant subject are eligible to apply.

DRDO will pay a stipend of Rs 9,000 to Graduate Apprentice and Rs 8,000 to Technician (Diploma) Apprentice.