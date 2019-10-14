DRDO Recruitment 2019: Notification out for graduate/tech apprentice posts

-
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has issued a notification inviting applications for the post of Graduate and Technician (Diploma) Apprentice. The application process of DRDO RAC Recruitment 2019 will end on November 20, 2019. Interested candidates are required to fill the application form on or before this date.
DRDO aims to fill 116 posts through the recruitment drive. There are 60 vancant posts of Graduate Apprentice and 56 posts posts of Technician (Diploma) Apprentice.
DRDO will start accepting applications from November 1, 2019.
DRDO RAC Recruitment 2019: Important details
Notification Date: October 11, 2019
Last date to apply: November 20, 2019
Educational Qualification:
Graduate Apprentice: Candidates holding BE/BTech. Degree in the relevant subject are eligible.
Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: Candidates holding Diploma in the relevant subject are eligible to apply.
DRDO will pay a stipend of Rs 9,000 to Graduate Apprentice and Rs 8,000 to Technician (Diploma) Apprentice.