DSSSB Admit Card for 20/18 post code on dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Know details

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board released the admit card for post code 20/18 that is Grade 4 DASS. The exam will be held on September 3, 4, 5, and 6. Candidates can download DSSSB admit card at the official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB had issued noification for 79 posts. 12th or HSC pass candidates were invited to apply for the post in 2018.

Steps to download DSSSB admit card 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website, www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on 'Download admit card'

Step 2: After clicking the link, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: Enter asked credentials like Date of birth,

Step 4: Download the admit card

The exam dates for single tier exam for Grade 4 DASS / Junior Assistant was published earlier this month, via a notification on August 10.

DSSSB 20/18 Post Code: Exam pattern

Exam for the purpose of selection for this post will have six sections. The six sections of the exam shall be general awareness, mental ability and reasoning, numerical ability and data interpretation, test of hindi language, test of english language, basic familiarity with computers internet social media and office automation. Each of the first five section will have 35 questions of 35 marks, whereas the last one will have 25 questions of 25 marks. Negative marking will be there in exam, to the tune of 0.25 marks per incorrect answer.