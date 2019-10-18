DSSSB Junior Environmental Engineer admit card 2019 out: Steps to download

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released admit cards for the recruitment of Junior Environmental Engineer.

Candidates aspiring for the post should note the can be downloaded from the official website of DSSSB, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The computer-based exam will be conducted on October 20, 2019, and candidates are requested to bring their to the exam centre without fail. The test will cover subjects like General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Hindi Language & Comprehension test, English comprehension test. The time duration is for 2 hours.

Here's how to download DSSSB Junior Environment Engineer 2019

1. Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads, ‘Download admit card for the online CBT exam for the post of junior environmental engineer (13/19) scheduled on 20th Oct 2019,’ on the home page

3. Enter your credentials on the given new page and log in

4. Admit card will appear on the display screen. Download it and take its print out for future use.

Get direct link to download your admit card here