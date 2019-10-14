DSSSB Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1688 teacher, fire operator and JE posts

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is undertaking for 1688 Assistant Teacher, Junior Engineer (Civil) and Fire Operator posts. Candidates eligible to apply can visit dssbonline.nic.in to fill the application form.

Candidates who want to apply for Assistant Teacher and Junior Engineer posts will need to do so by tomorrow (October 15, 2019). Those planning to apply for Fire Operator posts have time until November 6, 2019 to do so.

DSSSB Notification 2019 for Primary & Nursery Teacher and Junior Engineer Posts: All you need to know

Last date to apply: October 15, 2019

Where to apply: dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Job location: Delhi

Educational qualification:

Assistant Teacher (Primary) - 12th passed with at least 50 per cent marks and diploma in elementary education from a recognised university.

Assistant Teacher (Nursery) - 12th passed or Intermediate or its equivalent with atleast 45 per cent marks from a recognized Board/university and a diploma/certificate in Nursery Teacher Education programme for a duration of not less than two years or B.Ed. (Nursery) from a recognized institute.

JE (Civil) – Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university or three years of diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised university/Board.

DSSSB Notification 2019 for Fire Operator Post: All you need to know

Last date to apply: November 6, 2019

Where to apply: http://dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Job location: Delhi

Educational qualification:

10th passed candidates having a valid driving license are eligible to apply.

Maximum age: 27 years (age relaxation are there for reserved category candidates as per government norms)