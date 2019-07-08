ECIL Recruitment 2019: Apply for 24 Technical Officer and other posts





Position No. of seats available Pay scale Technical Officer 20 23,000 Scientific Assistant 02 18,460 Junior Artisan 02 16,770 The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has released the notifications for over 24 job opportunities available for posts such as Technical Officer, Junior Artisan and others on a contract basis for a period of one year.Candidates can download applications on the official site www. co.in The details of application process and eligibility criteria are given below



Age limit

A candidate should be 25 years old for Scientific Assistant & Junior Artisan positions, while for Technical Officer the age limit is 30 years.

Selection Process

The selection process for will be conducted in two stages: Written Test and Interview.

Don't know how to fill? Follow these simple steps

Candidates can register by clicking on the official website of the or by clicking here

On the website, click on the CAREER link given on the top right of the page.

After this, follow the 'e-recruitment' option, it will help direct to the necessary links.

Fill the tabs according to your job preference and SUBMIT your registration.



Note: The details of shortlisted candidates for written test/interview will be hosted on company website as and when decided.

Important things every candidate should remember The candidate has to sign on the print-out of online registered application form by affixing a recent colour passport size photograph (4 X 3 cms) at the top-right corner of the online application form space provided for photograph.

Also enclose the photo/attested copies of date of birth, educational qualifications, experience, caste, PWD, if any, invariably.

The application is liable for rejection at any stage of recruitment process in case it is submitted without enclosing necessary documents or if it is providing incorrect information.

Candidates should note that, if it is found at any stage of the recruitment process that the candidate has submitted any false/fabricated information or documents, the candidature will be summarily rejected.

Reservations and age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD will be according to government directives. (Source-Offcial website)

