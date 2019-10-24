EPFO announces SSA 2019 exam results; check candidate list for Phase 2

SSA result 2019: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released results for Social Security Assistant (SSA) exam 2019.

The online recruitment process for the 2189 SSA vacancies began on June 27, 2019, and ended on July 21, 2019.



All those candidates who appeared for the SSA exam can download the SSA Phase 1 result on EPFO website epfindia.gov.in.



The EPFO had conducted the Phase-I exam for direct recruitment to the post of Social Security Assistant (SSA) on August 31,2019. A total of 22, 229 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase II examination based on their performance in Phase-I exam.



List of shortlisted candidates for Phase 2 (main) exam

Here are steps to download your SSA 2019 Phase 1 result:

Step 1: Go to www.epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: On the 'Miscellaneous' tab, click on the 'Recruitment' link

Step 3: Click on "List of candidates Short Listed for the Phase-II Examination fie recruitment to the post of Social Security Assistant"

Step 4: Press Ctrl + F and start searching for your name/roll number

Step 5: Download your EPFO SSA Prelims Result PDF

Step 6: Take a print of the PDF and keep your result safe for future use



A total of 3049 candiates have been selected for SSA Phase 2 exam. The selected candidates will now appear for the EPFO main exam on November 14, 2019.The exam will consist 153 questions of 230 marks in the mains exam and negative marking of one fourth will be done for each wrong answer.