EPFO Assistant Admit Card 2019 out at epfindia.gov.in: Steps to download

The Assistant admit card 2019 has been released by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). Candidates who have applied for the Assistance recruitment Phase I preliminary examination can download their admit card from the official website of the - epfindia.gov.in.

Along with the admit card, candidates will have to carry an original photo identity proof to the examination hall.

Click here to download EPFO Assistant admit card 2019

EPFO Assistance Admit Card 2019 will be available for download till July 31.

EPFO Assistant admit card: Steps to download:

1. Visit the official website of EPFO - epfindia.gov.in

2. Click on the link EPFO Assistant Admit Card 2019 available on home page



3. Enter asked credentials

4. EPFO Assistant admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a print out

EPFO will conduct the preliminary exam for Assistant Posts on 30 and 31 July 2019. The first of two stages of recruitment exams, prelims, will be held on July 30 and 31.