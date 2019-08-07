GDS Recruitment 2019: Apply for 10,000 posts at India Post; know details

GDS Recruitment 2019: The on Tuesday invited online application to fill up over 10,000 posts. Candidates can apply for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak

(GDS) in Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Punjab post circles. The online application form for GDS Recruitment 2019 is available on the official websites - indiapostgdsonline.in and appost.in.

GDS Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply for jobs

Step 1: Visit official websites - indiapostgdsonline.in or appost.in

Step 2: Register on the website and then login using the credentials you used for registration

Step 3: Fill application form

Step 4: Upload required documents

Step 5: Submit post preferences

Step 6: Preview and download the application

Step 7: Pay online fee (offline payments can be made at any Head Post office)

GDS Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have passed the class 10 exam board exams and have studied the local vernacular of the state can apply for the post.

The applicants are also required to have a basic computer training certificate with a minimum duration of two months or an equivalent Central Government/ State Government/ University/ Boards certificate.

GDS Recruitment 2019: Age limit

Applicants must be within the age bracket of 18-40 years.

GDS Recruitment 2019

The job of Gramin Dak Sevak will include sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by Postmaster/ Sub Postmaster.

The job also includes the work of Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB).