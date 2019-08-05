IBPS recruitment 2019: Apply for 4336 PO, MT posts at ibps.in; check dates

IBPS Recruitment 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for the recruitment of 4,336 Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainee (MT) posts. Candidates who wish to apply for 2019 and IBPS MT 2019 can submit their IBPS application form 2019 at the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in.

The IBPS online registration 2019 will start from August 7, 2019 and the last date to apply for Recruitment 2019 is August 28, 2019. IBPS released the job notification on August 3, 2019, for selection of personnel for Probationary Officer and Management Trainee posts across various banks including Oriental Bank of Commerce, Allahabad Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Indian Bank and United Bank of India.



The 2019 will be conducted in two phases in the online format – IBPS preliminary exam 2019 and IBPS mains exam 2019. The prelims will be conducted from October 12 to 20 and those who qualify the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear in the main examination which will be held on November 30, 2019. Shortlisted candidates in IBPS mains exam 2019 can appear for a common interview.

Prelims Exam Pattern 2019

The IBPS question paper 2019 will be divided into three sections - English, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability. The duration of 2019 will be of one hour and the exam will be of total 100 marks. There will be 30 questions for English (one mark each) and 70 questions for quantitative aptitude along with reasoning ability (one mark each).



Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Adequate number of candidates in each category will be shortlisted for online main examination.

IBPS eligibility criteria 2019

To apply for IBPS PO exam, candidate must at least complete graduation from a recognised university. The minimum age limit for the IBPS PO/MT post is 20 years while the maximum age limit is 30 years.

IBPS application fee 2019

The general candidates will have to pay Rs 600 as application fee while Rs 100 is the examination fee for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

About IBPS



The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a recruitment body started with an aim to encourage the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks (PSBs) in India, other than the State Bank of India. It also provides standardised systems for assessment and result processing services to organisations.