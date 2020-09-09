IBPS RRB admit card 2020 released on ibps.in: Here are steps to download it

-
IBPS RRB Admit card 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 on its official website, ibps.in. The institute will conduct the online preliminary examination for Officers Scale I on September 12 and 13, 2020. The online examination for Office Assistant post is scheduled to be held on September 19, 20, and 26, 2020.
“Call Letters for Officers Scale I have been made live. Candidates are advised to download the same from the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in (99.26% Candidates have been allotted the centre of their choice),” reads the official notice.
Steps to download IBPS Admit Card 2020
Step 1: Visit the official website - ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the link 'Online Preliminary Exam call letter for CRP clerks'
Step 3: A new window will open. Click on 'Download online Preliminary exam call letter'
Step 4: Type in your log in credentials
Step 6: Your IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download the IBPS Clerk Admit Card and take a printout for future reference
About IBPS
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is responsible for the recruitment and placement of young graduates in all public sector banks (PSBs) in India, except the State Bank of India. It also provides standardised systems for assessment and result processing services to organisations.