ICDS Bihar Jobs 2019: Last date for Lady Supervisor posts extended to Aug 5

Lady Supervisor Recruitment 2019: The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) has extended the last date to apply for the post of Lady Supervisor in to August 5, 2019. has invited online applications for total of 3,034 posts of Anganwadi supervisor.

The ICDS Bihar recruitment notification 2019 was issued on the official website icdsbih.gov.in on July 4, 2019. Women who are seeking for Bihar Anganwadi Supervisor posts 2019 should submit their online application by August 5, 2019, 12 noon.



ICDS Bihar Recruitment Eligibility 2019

Candidates with 10th and 12th degree certificates from any recognised board/institute can apply for the Bihar Anganwadi jobs 2019 on the official website of the ICDS.

How to apply for ICDS Bihar Lady Supervisor Jobs 2019

Visit the official website of ICDS Bihar at icdsbih.gov.in

Click on ‘Career’ option visible on the top of the homepage of ICDS

A list of notification will appear, click on ‘Online Application For Lady Supervisor’ link

ICDS Bihar Recruitment notification 2019 will be downloaded in the PDF format

After going through the notification, go to this site at fts.bih.nic.in

Login with valid credentials

The ICDS Bihar Lady Supervisor online application will appear

Preview the ICDS Bihar Lady Supervisor application form before final submission

About ICDS

Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) is a government programme in India which provides food, preschool education, primary healthcare, immunisation, health check-up and referral services to children under 6 years of age and their mothers. The ICDS scheme was launched in 1975, discontinued in 1978 by the government of Morarji Desai, and then re-launched by the Tenth Five Year Plan.