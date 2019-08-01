ICDS Bihar Jobs 2019: Last date for Lady Supervisor posts extended to Aug 5

-
ALSO READ
PBSSD Recruitment 2019: Apply for 269 posts by August 2 on pbssd.gov.in
HVPNL recruitment 2019: Apply online for 107 Assistant Engineer posts
CEL recruitment 2019: Apply on celindia.co.in by July 22; know details
HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: Job vacancy for over 4800 posts; check details
ECIL Recruitment 2019: Apply for 24 Technical Officer and other posts
-
ICDS Bihar Lady Supervisor Recruitment 2019: The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) has extended the last date to apply for the post of Lady Supervisor in Bihar to August 5, 2019. ICDS has invited online applications for total of 3,034 posts of ICDS Bihar Anganwadi supervisor.
The ICDS Bihar recruitment notification 2019 was issued on the official website icdsbih.gov.in on July 4, 2019. Women who are seeking government jobs for Bihar Anganwadi Supervisor posts 2019 should submit their online application by August 5, 2019, 12 noon.
ICDS Bihar recruitment online application direct link
ICDS Bihar Recruitment Eligibility 2019
Candidates with 10th and 12th degree certificates from any recognised board/institute can apply for the Bihar Anganwadi jobs 2019 on the official website of the ICDS.
How to apply for ICDS Bihar Lady Supervisor Jobs 2019
- Visit the official website of ICDS Bihar at icdsbih.gov.in
- Click on ‘Career’ option visible on the top of the homepage of ICDS
- A list of notification will appear, click on ‘Online Application For Lady Supervisor’ link
- ICDS Bihar Recruitment notification 2019 will be downloaded in the PDF format
- After going through the notification, go to this site at fts.bih.nic.in
- Login with valid credentials
- The ICDS Bihar Lady Supervisor online application will appear
- Preview the ICDS Bihar Lady Supervisor application form before final submission
About ICDS
Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) is a government programme in India which provides food, preschool education, primary healthcare, immunisation, health check-up and referral services to children under 6 years of age and their mothers. The ICDS scheme was launched in 1975, discontinued in 1978 by the government of Morarji Desai, and then re-launched by the Tenth Five Year Plan.