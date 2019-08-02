Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: Apply for Yantrik post, details here

Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: The has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Yantrik Diploma Entry 01/2020 batch. Interested male aspirants can apply for ICG recruitment 2019 on the official website of the Coast Guard joinindiancoastguard.gov.in from August 11, 2019. The process for Coast Guard application forms 2019 will end on August 17, 2019 (Saturday).

Yantrik recruitment 2019: Job details

Yantrik Technical (Mechanical)

Yantrik Technical (Electrical)

Yantrik Technical (Electronics and Telecommunication)

Yantrik salary: Basic pay of Rs 29,200 (Pay level-5)

Important dates to remember for 2019

Opening date of Coast Guard application form 2019: August 11, 2019

Closing date of Coast Guard application form 2019: August 17, 2019

Educational qualification



Requirement of a matriculation or equivalent and Diploma in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics and Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering approved by AICTE with 60 per cent in aggregate.

Age Limit



Minimum 18 years and maximum 22 years of age i.e., born between February 1, 1998, to January 31, 2002, inclusive of both the dates. Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC category candidates.

Selection procedure for Indian Coast Guard Yantrik post 2019

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Indian Coast Guard written exam 2019. The call up letters cum e-admit card will be tentatively uploaded on website in September 2019.



How to apply for Indian Coast Guard Yantrik post 2019

Go to the official website of Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Click on ‘Advertisement of Yantrik - 01/2020 Batch’ link under ‘New Events’ section on the homepage

notice in the PDF format will appear

The online application link has been made unavailable for now due to technical glitch

Keep checking the Indian Coast Guard website for the link to get retrieved

About Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is an armed force that protects India's maritime interests and enforces maritime law with jurisdiction over the territorial waters of India, including its contiguous zone and exclusive economic zone. The Indian Coast Guard was formally established on August 18, 1978 by the Coast Guard Act, 1978 of the Parliament of India as an independent armed force of India. It operates under the Ministry of Defence.