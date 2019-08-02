Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: Apply for Yantrik post, details here

-
Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: The Indian Coast Guard has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Yantrik Diploma Entry 01/2020 batch. Interested male aspirants can apply for ICG recruitment 2019 on the official website of the Coast Guard joinindiancoastguard.gov.in from August 11, 2019. The process for Coast Guard application forms 2019 will end on August 17, 2019 (Saturday).
Indian Coast Guard Yantrik recruitment 2019: Job details
- Yantrik Technical (Mechanical)
- Yantrik Technical (Electrical)
- Yantrik Technical (Electronics and Telecommunication)
Indian Coast Guard Yantrik salary: Basic pay of Rs 29,200 (Pay level-5)
Important dates to remember for Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2019
Opening date of Coast Guard application form 2019: August 11, 2019
Closing date of Coast Guard application form 2019: August 17, 2019
Educational qualification
Requirement of a matriculation or equivalent and Diploma in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics and Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering approved by AICTE with 60 per cent in aggregate.
Age Limit
Minimum 18 years and maximum 22 years of age i.e., born between February 1, 1998, to January 31, 2002, inclusive of both the dates. Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC category candidates.
Selection procedure for Indian Coast Guard Yantrik post 2019
The candidates will be selected on the basis of Indian Coast Guard written exam 2019. The call up letters cum e-admit card will be tentatively uploaded on website in September 2019.
How to apply for Indian Coast Guard Yantrik post 2019
- Go to the official website of Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in
- Click on ‘Advertisement of Yantrik - 01/2020 Batch’ link under ‘New Events’ section on the homepage
- Indian Coast Guard recruitment notice in the PDF format will appear
- The online application link has been made unavailable for now due to technical glitch
- Keep checking the Indian Coast Guard website for the link to get retrieved
About Indian Coast Guard
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is an armed force that protects India's maritime interests and enforces maritime law with jurisdiction over the territorial waters of India, including its contiguous zone and exclusive economic zone. The Indian Coast Guard was formally established on August 18, 1978 by the Coast Guard Act, 1978 of the Parliament of India as an independent armed force of India. It operates under the Ministry of Defence.