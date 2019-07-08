Indian Navy Sailor recruitment 2019: Jobs open for 2,700 posts! Apply now

-
ALSO READ
HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: Job vacancy for over 4800 posts; check details
Indian Navy rejects Pak claim of detecting submarine, calls it 'propaganda'
Pakistan's claims on Indian submarine false propaganda, says Navy
RRB Level-1 2019: Registration for 100,000 posts starts today; how to apply
Railway Recruitment 2019: how to apply for over 13,000 junior engineer jobs
-
The Indian Navy has activated the online application process for recruitment of Sailors for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) for the batch commencing February 2020.
Interested candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website of the Indian Navy, https://www.indiannavy.nic.in/ or clicking here for the direct link
Important dates to remember:
Starting date of online application: 28 June 2019
Last date of online application: 10 July 2019
Indian Navy Recruitment 2019 vacancy details
Total posts: 2,700
Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) - 2500 posts
Sailor Artificer Apprentice (AA) - 500 posts
Indian Navy Sailor SSR AA selection process
The selection process will be conducted via a computer-based examination, followed by Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in medical examinations.
Eligibility criteria
Candidates looking to try for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) should have secured 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths & Physics. They should have completed studies with at least one of these subjects — Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science..
Here's how to apply for Indian Navy Sailor Posts Job 2019
Step 1: Login to www.joinindiannavy.gov.in to start your registration process
Step 2: On the homepage of the Indian Navy official website, click on the 'Join Indian Navy option available on the top-right of the page
Step 3: Click on 'Apply online' tab on the given page
Step 4: In the available 'Create an account' box, click on the 'Register tab'
Click on the necessary tabs and fill the space with required credentials.
To be eligibile for the Indian Navy posts 12+ qualification from any govt-recognised board or university is mandatory.