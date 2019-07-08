Indian Navy Sailor recruitment 2019: Jobs open for 2,700 posts! Apply now

The has activated the online application process for of Sailors for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) for the batch commencing February 2020.

Interested candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website of the Indian Navy, https://www.indiannavy.nic.in/ or clicking here for the direct link

Important dates to remember:

Starting date of online application: 28 June 2019



Last date of online application: 10 July 2019

2019 vacancy details

Total posts: 2,700

Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) - 2500 posts

Sailor Artificer Apprentice (AA) - 500 posts

Sailor SSR AA selection process

The selection process will be conducted via a computer-based examination, followed by Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in medical examinations.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates looking to try for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) should have secured 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths & Physics. They should have completed studies with at least one of these subjects — Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science..

Here's how to apply for Indian Navy Sailor Posts Job 2019

Step 1: Login to www.joinindiannavy.gov.in to start your registration process

Step 2: On the homepage of the Indian Navy official website, click on the 'Join Indian Navy option available on the top-right of the page

Step 3: Click on 'Apply online' tab on the given page

Step 4: In the available 'Create an account' box, click on the 'Register tab'

Click on the necessary tabs and fill the space with required credentials.



To be eligibile for the Indian Navy posts 12+ qualification from any govt-recognised board or university is mandatory.



