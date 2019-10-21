J&K Police Recruitment 2019 last date: Apply for 2700 posts before Oct 22

J&K Police Recruitment 2019: The Jammu & Kashmir Police Department has invited applications for the recruitment of both male and female candidates for 2,700 Constable posts.

Interested candidates could log in to the J&K Police official website and read the notification to know eligibility and recruitment criteria. The last date to applying online is tomorrow, i.e October 22, 2019.

Get more details related to Jammu and Kashmir Police Constable Vacancy 2019

Name of organisation Department Job role Constable Online application starting date September 18, 2019 Last date to apply online October 22, 2019 Total vacancy 2700 (1350 each for male and female candidates)

The J&K Police requires canidates to have a minimum age of 18 years and maximum of 28 years. He/She should not be born before January 1,1991, or after December 31, 2000.



Note: Age relaxation will be provided in line with Govt rules

Candidates seeking to be part of the Recruitment 2019 should have passed matriculation exam. A fee payment of Rs 300 will be required for each application.

Selection will be done on the basis of Physical Endurance Test, Physical Standard Test, written examination.

Get direct link J&K police constable registartion form

Candidates should follow proper guidelines under instructions provided by J&K police for scanning and uploading photographs, signature and documents.



How to apply for Jammu and Kashmir Police job 2019? Follow these steps

Step 1: Go to www.jkpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Registration link given here

Step 3: Fill the registration form completely and submit it.

Step 4: Click on the Apply Online Link given below.

Step 5: Enter all the required details in the application form including scanned copies of required documents along with a photograph

Step 6: Pay the application fee through Online mode.

Step 7: Click on Submit to finish the JK Police Recruitment Application process.



Login to www.jkpolice.gov.in for detailed information