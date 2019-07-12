JMI Recruitment for 322 guest teachers and professors: All you need to know

Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2019: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has invited applications for 322 posts of assistant professor and guest teacher JMI requires various faculties, including Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Natural Sciences and Social Sciences.

All eligible candidates can apply for the posts on or before July 15, 2019.

JMI Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Number of posts: 322

JMI departments

Faculty of Engineering and Technology

Assistant Professor: 16

Guest Teacher: 38

Eligibility: Candidates should have BE/ BTech BS and ME / or Integrated MTech in relevant branch with first-class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

Faculty of Education

Assistant professor: 8

Guest Teacher: 18

Eligibility: Candidates should have a Master’s degree in the subject concerned with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed). MEd with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and any other stipulation prescribed by the UGC.

Faculty of Natural Sciences

Assistant Professor: 11

Guest Teacher: 29

Faculty of Social Sciences

Assistant Professor: 09

Guest Teacher: 29

Click here to know about the eligibility criteria and other details.

JMI Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can download detailed application form from the official website jmi.ac.in and send the same in all respect to the department or Centre concerned on or before July 15, 2019.