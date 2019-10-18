JPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment 2019: Apply for 637 posts; full details

-
JSPC: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (PSC) has invited applications for recruitment of 637 Assistant Engineers.
Of the total, 542 seats are for civil engineers and 95 seats for mechanical engineers. The job location is Ranchi.
The online application process began from October 15, 2019 and will be open till November 11, 2019.
Candidates who are interested can read the following details:
Online registartion begins: October 15, 2019
Last date to fill form: November 11, 2019, 11:45 pm
Last date for fee payment: November 13, 2019, 11:45 pm
The JPSC Assistant Engineer posts require candidates to be between the age of 21 years and 35 years.
Note: Candidates must ensure that they possess the minimum qualification and fullfill all conditions / criteria for the post applied on or before the closing date of registration.
How to fill the form for JPSC Assistant Engineer vacancy
Go to JPSC official website - jpsc.giv.in
Click on the 'apply application form against combines assistant engineer' link on the homepage
For new application- click on “Click Here for New Registration” button and fill all your personal details required in online application.
Click here for a direct link to the page
Guidelines for uploading photography and signature
- The image should only be in .jpg or .jpeg format and size of file should be between 15-25kb.
- The signature should be on white paper in running handwriting by black or blue ball pen. Save the scanned file in .jpg or .jpeg format only.
For enquiries and doubts, contact : +919304955197, (Office Hours, from 10:00 am to 06:00 pm)
Email : helpdesk@jpsc.gov.in