LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: 8000 posts at licindia.in, Oct 1 last date

2019: The (LIC) of India has released the notification for 8,000 posts of assistants on its official website licindia.in. has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up the in the divisional offices of the organisation under the Central, Eastern, East-Central, Northern, Northern Central, Southern, South Central and Western Zones.

All government job seekers can apply for LIC assistant posts 2019 as October 1 is the last date for registration. The post of LIC assistant requires performing the various duties of clerical staff including customer service executive, cashier, single window operator, etc. for its several LIC branch offices located across India. The online registration process of LIC assistant 2019 began on September 17, 2019, and will close on October 1, 2019.



The LIC assistant will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 14,435.

The selection process will be based on two computer-based tests (CBT) after which they will undergo a pre- medical examination. Candidates should apply for one LIC division only as multiple applications can be rejected. Applicants are advised to visit the LIC website at regular intervals for information regarding the date of online examination.



Direct link to apply for LIC Assistant 2019

Candidates are advised to read the LIC job advertisement carefully and refer to ‘How to Apply’ & ‘FAQ’ pages on the official page of LIC. The submitted application form does not imply that candidate has fulfilled all the criteria given in the notification as the LIC application form 2019 is subject to subsequent scrutiny and a candidate can be rejected if found to be ineligible at any point of time.

How to apply for LIC Assistant recruitment 2019

Visit the official website of LIC on licindia.in

Click on ‘ Careers ’

’ Select the LIC division or branch you want to apply for

Click on ‘ Apply Online ’

’ Enter your registration number, password and security code

Keep the application printout and the fee receipt and do not send it to the LIC

About LIC



of India (LIC) is an Indian state-owned insurance group and investment company headquartered in Mumbai. It was founded in 1956 when the Parliament of India passed the Life Insurance of India Act that nationalised the private insurance industry in India.