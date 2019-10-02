MP TET 2018 answer key released on peb.mp.gov.in: Direct link to download

MP TET 2018: MP Vyapam Board or the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) has released the MP TET 2018 Answer Key for the English question paper. The TET 2018 answer key has been released on the official website. Candidates who had appeared for the High School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2018 English exam as part of the MP TET 2018 Exam can visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in to download the answer key.

Here's the direct link to download the MP TET 2018 answer key:

Madhya Pradesh TET answer key: Direct link to download

The MP TET 2018 Exam for High School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2018 english exam was conducted on September 29, 2019 after being cancelled earlier due to ‘an unexpected error in question paper mapping’. The MP TET 2018 answer key was released two day after the exam was conducted.

Candidates can download the answer key to get an idea of their performance by comparing their answers with the ones given in the answer key. The answer key can help candidates estimate the score that they might secure in the examination.

MP TET 2018 English Re-Exam Answer Key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Find and click on the link for the model answer key

Step 3: A PDF file with all the answers will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it and use it to compare the answers