NDMC recruitment 2019: Apply for 32 audit officer posts before July 15

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has invited applications for 32 audit officer and five senior audit officer posts on a deputation basis. The job applications for Jobs 2019 will be accepted only until July 15, 2019.

recruitment: Eligibility

1. Who can apply: Candidates holding analogous posts or those with three years of regular service as Section officer in Adit Department or Junion Account Officer in Accounts Department can apply.

2. Age: The candidate's age must not exceed 56 years.

How to apply?

— The circular along with proforma can be downloaded from the website (www.ndmc.gov.in)

— Send the proforma to the following address: Room no. 5016, 5th floor, Palika Kendra, Sansad Marg, New Delhi.

— Sign the application and get it certified by the employer.

Do note: Candidates cannot withdraw their application once it has been signed by the employer.



About NDMC

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is the municipal council of the city of New Delhi, India, and the area under its administration is referred to as the NDMC area. NDMC, covering an area of 43.7 km. It is governed by a council headed by a chairperson, who is usually a career civil servant and holds the rank of Joint Secretary to government appointed by government. The council also includes the Chief Minister of Delhi as an Ex officio member.