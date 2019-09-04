NVS Exam 2019 to be held between 16-20 Sept; admit cards to be out soon

NVS exam 2019 dates have finally been released. Candidates who applied for the various teaching and non-teaching posts at Navodaya Vidyalaya will have to appear for their respective exams from September 16-20, 2019, at various exam centres.

The exams will be held for 2,370 posts of Assistant Commissioner, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGTs) & Other Miscellaneous Teachers, Legal Assistants, Female Staff Nurses, Catering Assistants and Lower Division Clerks (LDC).

Candidates who have applied for any of the above posts need to visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) - navodaya.gov.in to check when they have to appear for the written exam.

NVS Admit Card 2019

The admit cards for teaching and non-teaching exams are expected to be uploaded on navodaya.gov.in shortly. The admit card links will be directly sent to registered e-mail ids of candidates.

The Samiti has issued toll-free number 18002667074 and email-id navodayavidyalayahelpdesk@gmail.com to address grievances of candidates facing difficulties while downloading NVS admit cards.

Exam pattern

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Exam 2019 will conduct the computer-based test. Candidates clearing the test will have to appear for the interview round.