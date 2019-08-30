OSSC Recruitment 2019: 106 junior engineer jobs notified, visit ossc.gov.in

-
OSSC Recruitment 2019: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (JE). Eligible candidates can visit official website ossc.gov.in to apply for the post. The last date to submit application is September 29, 2019.
According to a notification issued by OSSC, a total of 106 vacancies have been notified for mechanical junior engineer in chief (Water Resource) department.
From educational qualification to application procedure, here are more details on OSSC Junior Engineer Job vacancies:
Name of the post
Junior Engineer
Pay scale:
Rs. 16,880/-
Last date of appy
29 September 2019
Educational qualification
Diploma in mechanical engineering
OSSC JE Jobs 2019: How to apply
Interested candidates can visit OSSC's official website ossc.gov.in to apply for the post.