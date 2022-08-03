Over 979,000 vacant posts in central govt depts as of Mar '21: Minister

-
There were over 9.79 lakh vacant posts in different Central government departments as on March 1, 2021, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.
Of the total of 9,79,327 vacant posts, 23,584 are of Group A, 1,18,801 of Group B and 8,36,936 of Group C categories, he said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.
"Creation and filling up of posts in the central government is the responsibility of the ministry/department concerned and it is a continuous process," Singh said.
Vacancies in various ministries or departments of the central government, and their attached or subordinate offices arise due to retirement, promotion, resignation and death, among others, he said.
"All ministries/departments of the central government have been asked to take action in a mission mode for filling up of vacant posts in a time-bound manner," the minister said.
