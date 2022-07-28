Of 220 million applicants, over 722,000 got govt jobs in 2014-22: Centre

Of over 22.05 crore applicants for during 2014 and 2022, over 7.22 lakh were recommended by the recruiting agencies, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

As many as 7,22,311 candidates were recommended by recruiting agencies for appointment in different central government departments from 2014-15 to 2021-22, according to a written reply given by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

Of these, 38,850 were recruited during 2021-22, 78,555 in 2020-21, 1,47,096 in 2019-20, 38,100 in 2018-19, 76,147 in 2017-18, 1,01,333 in 2016-17, 1,11,807 in 2015-16 and 1,30,423 during 2014-15, it said.

A total of 22,05,99,238 applications were received during the period.

Of these, 1,86,71,121 applications were received in 2021-22, 1,80,01,469 during 2020-21, 1,78,39,752 in 2019-20, 5,09,36,479 during 2018-19, 3,94,76,878 in 2017-18, 2,28,99,612 during 2016-17, 2,95,51,844 in 2015-16 and 2,32,22,083 during 2014-15, according to the reply.

"Employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the government. Accordingly, the government of India has taken various steps for generating employment in the country, Singh said.

Budget 2021-22 launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore for a period of 5 years starting from 2021-22, he said.

The PLI schemes being implemented by the government have the potential for creating 60 lakh new jobs, the minister said.

The PLI scheme is implemented by the concerned ministries/departments within the overall financial limits prescribed. The guidelines/directions of PLI scheme are issued by the respective ministries/departments. Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) is being implemented by the government for facilitating self-employment, he said.

Under PMMY, collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh are extended to micro/small business enterprises and individuals to enable them to setup or expand their business activities, Singh said.

Government is implementing Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi Scheme) since June 1, 2020 to facilitate collateral-free working capital loan to street vendors to restart their businesses, which were adversely impacted during the Covid pandemic, he said.

The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) has been launched with effect from October 1, 2020 to incentivise employers for creation of new employment and restoration of loss of employment during the pandemic, the minister said.

The terminal date for registration of beneficiaries was March 31, 2022.

As on July 13, 2022, benefits have been provided to 59.54 lakh beneficiaries out of which 53.23 lakh beneficiaries have joined as new joinees, Singh said.

Besides these initiatives, various flagship programmes of the government such as Make in India, Start-up India, Digital India, Smart City Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), among others are also oriented towards generating employment opportunities, he said.

Further, PM GatiShakti is a transformative approach of government of India which is powered by clean energy and sabka prayas' leading to huge job and entrepreneurial opportunities for all, Singh said.

In another written reply, the minister said creation and filling up of posts in the central government is responsibility of the concerned ministry/department and it is a continuous process.

Vacancies in various ministries/departments of the central government, their attached/subordinate offices arise due to retirement, promotion, resignation, death," Singh said.

"All ministries/departments of the central government have been asked to take action in a mission mode for filling up of vacant posts in a time bound manner," he said.

