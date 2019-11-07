SBI Apprentice result 2019 declared on sbi.co.in: Get direct link here

-
State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Apprentice result 2019, which can be accessed from the official webite sbi.co.in/careers. SBI released a total of 700 names in the final result list. SBI Apprentice 2019 exam was held on October 23, 2019.
How to check SBI Apprentice Result 2019
Step 1: Visit official website: sbi.co.in/careers
Step 2: Click on the link 'Download SBI Apprentice Final Result 2019'
Step 3: You will now get the PDF of the result. Download it for future reference
SBI had earlier released notifications for recruitment of 700 vacant apprentice posts. Of these 700 vacancies, 150 posts were for Haryana, 400 posts were for Punjab and 150 posts were for Himachal Pradesh.