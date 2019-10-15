SSC JE Answer Key 2019 released: you can raise objections till October 17

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the JE Answer Key along with the response sheet for the computer-based exam for to the post of Junior Engineer. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the answer key on SSC's official website www.ssc.nic.in.

The has also opened the window for submission of objections. Candidates can submit their objections by paying Rs 100 per answer. The last date for submitting objections is October 17, 2019.

Direct link to download JE Answer Key, Response Sheet

2019 Answer Key: Steps to submit

1. Visit SSC's official website - ssc.nic.in

2. Click on “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination – 2018, Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys”

3. Read the instructions and then click on “Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keysand submission of representation”

4. A new page will open asking you to login

5. Enter your credentials and submit

6. The answer key will appear on the screen

Candidates who will qualify in Paper 1 will be called for Paper 2 followed by Document Verificiation. SSC is holding this drive to fill up 1601 vacancies.