SSC JE Answer Key 2019 released: you can raise objections till October 17

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC JE Answer Key along with the response sheet for the computer-based exam for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the answer key on SSC's official website www.ssc.nic.in.
The SSC has also opened the window for submission of objections. Candidates can submit their objections by paying Rs 100 per answer. The last date for submitting objections is October 17, 2019.
Direct link to download SSC JE Answer Key, Response Sheet
SSC JE 2019 Answer Key: Steps to submit
1. Visit SSC's official website - ssc.nic.in
2. Click on “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination – 2018, Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys”
3. Read the instructions and then click on “Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keysand submission of representation”
4. A new page will open asking you to login
5. Enter your credentials and submit
6. The answer key will appear on the screen
Candidates who will qualify in SSC JE Paper 1 will be called for SSC JE Paper 2 followed by Document Verificiation. SSC is holding this recruitment drive to fill up 1601 vacancies.