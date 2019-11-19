TNPSC 2019: Apply for 1,141 Asst Veterinary Surgeon posts on tnpsc.gov.in

-
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a recruitment notification for Assistant Veterinary Surgeon for Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Services. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,141 vacancies and the last day to apply for the posts is December 17, 2019.
TNPSC 2019: Steps to apply online for TNPSC recruitment
Step 1: Visit the official website - tnpsc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on 'apply now' on the home page
Step 3: Type in your credentials and process the application
Step 4: Once you have submitted the application, take a print out and keep it for future reference
TNPSC 2019: Eligibility
Age limit: For the general category the age limit is 30. There is no maximum age limit for candidates from the SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all categories.
Educational qualification: The candidate must hold a degree in Bachelor in Veterinary Science and must be a registered Veterinary Practitioner.
About TNPSC
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) works under the Government of Tamil Nadu and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices.