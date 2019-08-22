TNTET Result 2019 for Paper 2 out on trb.tn.nic.in: How to check merit list

The Tamil Nadu Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has declared result 2019 for Paper 2 on its official website, trb.tn.nic.in. The TN TRB conducted the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test or 2019 for Paper 2 on June 9, 2019. The board has now released the TN TET results for 379,733 candidates who had appeared for the test in June. On Tuesday, TN TRB had released result 2019 for Paper 1. The tentative answer keys were published on July 9, 2019.

"All the representations received within the stipulated time have been thoroughly examined by subject experts. After thorough scrutiny, a revised and final answer key has been arrived at and based on that OMR answer sheets have been valued and provisional mark list of the written examination for Paper-I 2019 are published herein," the TNTET result notification said.

"During the computerised scanning of OMR answer sheets of candidates, it was found that quite a number of candidates committed mistakes in marking/shading certain essentially required details for valuation in the OMR sheets," the notification said.

"For the candidates who have not marked question paper serial code in their OMR answer sheets, the answer sheets could not be evaluated and hence rejected," it said.





"For those who have written the serial code but not shaded or multiple shaded, written serial code alone has been considered for valuation. Those candidates who have not shaded or multiple shaded the language options in their OMR Sheets, evaluation was done according to their options given in the application form and if there is no option in the application form their answer sheets could not be evaluated and hence rejected," the TNTET result notification said.

"For those candidates who mentioned English as optional language, the optional language was taken as opted in application. For a few candidate who have not opted language in OMR sheets and mentioned English in application, the language was treated as Tamil," it added.

Individual score card will be released today.

Steps to check result TNTET result 2019 - Paper 2

Step 1: Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says Tamil Nadu Eligibility Test (TNTET) - 2019 - Publication of Result For Paper II

Step 3: Click on the link that says "Click - Paper ii Result" to access the result.

Step 4: Search for your roll number

Important: TET certificate will be issued only to the candidates who have passed TNTET Paper I or Paper II.

TET Certificate will be valid for 7 years.