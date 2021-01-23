UPSC IES, ISS Result 2020 declared on upsc.gov.in, check merit list here

IES, ISS Result 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of Indian Economic Services/Indian Statistical Services written exam on its official website - gov.in. The written exam was held in October 2020. Candidates who appeared for the IES, ISS examination are requested to visit upsc.gov.in and check their respective results.

Candidates who have cleared the exam will have to appear for interview/personality test.

How to check UPSC IES/ISS merit list:

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link for IES/ISS result scrolling under the 'Latest Announcement' section.

Step 3: A PDF file will open

Step 4: Find your name and roll number in the merit list. Download it for future reference.

Important details

Candidates will have to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) online at upsconline.nic.in from February 2 to 12 (till 6 pm) and submit the required documents and certificates online to appear for the next round i.e., interview.