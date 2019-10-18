UPSC IFS Main 2019 exam date announced; check time table on upsc.gov.in

IFS Main 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the dates for the Indian Forest services (IFS) Main exam, 2019.

The is scheduled to be conducted from December 1, 2019, to December 8, 2019, at the allotted exam centre. Candidates can check the schedule on official website upsc.gov.in or click here for a direct link

The Main will be conducted in two sessions: Morning (9 am to 12 pm) and after session (2 pm to 5 pm). The exam centres are Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Shimla, Lucknow, Dispur, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Nagpur and Port Blair.

UPSC IFS Main 2019 exam details:

The paper will consist of 800 marks which will have General English and General Knowledge and two optional subjects in Papers III, IV and VI.

Candidates who qualify for the UPSC IFS Main 2019 exam will be called for an interview which will be for 300 marks.

Step-by-step guide to check the schedule for UPSC Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam, 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'What's New' option placed on the right side of the page and select the ' Time Table: Indian Forest service (Main) Examination, 2019' tab

Step 3: Click on the file under the 'Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2019'

Step 4: Open the PDF and check the time-table

Click here for direct link to UPSC IFS Main Exam 2019 Time Table -