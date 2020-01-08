UPSC NDA 2020 notification: Register on upsc.gov.in today, steps to apply

-
NDA notification 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the application form for NDA 2020 and Naval Academy Examination (I). The application process, which began today, will end on January 28. Candidates can visit the official website, upsc.gov.in and check the schedule.
UPSC NDA 2020, Naval Academy Examination (I): Steps to apply online
Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. upsc.gov.in
Step 2: In the 'what's new' section, click on the examination link
Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and continue filling up the NDA 1 application form
Step 4: The pdf file of the NDA 1 registration form will appear on the screen
Step 5: Proceed to fill NDA application form part 2.
Step 6: Pay the fee, upload signature and passport size photo
Step 7: Submit the application form and download it for future reference
NDA 2020: Education qualification
National Defence Academy (NDA) - The candidate must be 12th Class passed in the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination from a recognized board.
Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) - The candidate must be 12th-pass in the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics from a recognized Board.
UPSC NDA notification 2020: Important dates
Last application date: January 28, 2020
UPSC NDA exam date: April 19, 2020
About USPC
The Union Public Service Commission, commonly abbreviated as UPSC, is India's premier central recruiting agency. It is responsible for appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. While the Department of Personnel and Training is the central personnel agency in India.