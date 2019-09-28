Bengaluru's licence rules are shutting down many iconic live music venues

After spending close to two hours setting up equipment and doing sound checks on August 29, Bengaluru-based singer-songwriter Mahesh Raghunandan was told he couldn’t perform as planned. Raghunandan, 27, peeped out from the backstage at bFlat, a restaurant and live music venue at Indiranagar, and found the audience waiting for him.

Not wanting to let them down, he decided to go ahead with the performance, albeit unplugged. All the microphones and amplifiers were disconnected, as were the music mixers. “The audience pulled their tables and chairs forward and huddled close ...