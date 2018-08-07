Does the stimulating aroma of the khichdi remind you grandma? Here's why

why you instantly recall the smell of apple prepared way back by your grandmother as you walk into her There is a scientific reason behind it.

Researchers have now discovered the mechanism behind how smells that one has experienced in the past have contributed in the formation of memories -- suggesting a novel perspective on the way senses are represented in

The findings may explain why the loss of the ability to smell has been recognised as an early symptom of Alzheimer's disease and can offer opportunities for improved smell tests in Alzheimer's disease diagnosis.

"Our findings demonstrate for the first time how smells we've encountered in our lives are recreated in memory," said from the

"In other words, we have discovered how you are able to remember the smell of your grandma's apple when walking into her kitchen," Aqrabawi added.

For the study, published in the journal Nature Communications, the team examined the strong connection between and olfaction -- the process of smelling and recognising odours in the mice.

They found that information about space and time integrate within a region of the brain important for the sense of smell known as the anterior olfactory nucleus (AON).

While examining the function of AON, the team uncovered a previously unknown neural pathway between it and the hippocampus -- a structure critical for and contextual representation, and highly implicated in Alzheimer's disease.

Mice whose hippocampus-AON connection was left intact, refrained from returning to familiar locations to sniff odours that were no longer novel whereas those with a disconnected pathway returned to sniff previously smelled odours for longer periods of time.

"They prefer to spend more time smelling a new odour than one that's familiar to them. When they lose this preference, it's implied they no longer remember the smell even though they have sniffed it before, so they continue to smell something as if for the first time," said Aqrabawi.

"...we now understand which circuits in the brain govern the episodic memory for smell. The circuit can now be used as a model to study fundamental aspects of human episodic memory and the seen in neurodegenerative conditions," he added.