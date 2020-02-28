Fashion designers from the Northeast weave their heritage into modern forms

With fashion, change is the only constant. Every few years, there comes a compelling voice, or concept, that fuels this change or offers a new narrative. Monisha Jaising, for instance, did this when she brought the kurti centre stage.

Textile revivalists and designers engaged in slow, sustainable fashion are also doing this. And so are some voices from the fringes. Among them is a handful of designers from the textile-rich Northeast who are making a statement with their modern interpretations of traditional weaves and cuts. Easternlight Zimik, who comes from Manipur’s Ukhrul ...