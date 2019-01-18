From comfort to food, here's a short list of hotels for visiting regularly

Over many years of working for a travel magazine I stayed and ate at many hotels. But returned to very few. One I went back to for its beautiful views, another because it is close to a beach I like, a third because I liked its owner, others because they offered irresistible value for money.

But mainly, I return to hotels for their food. Here’s a short list of hotels I revisit regularly (or would if I could afford to do so regularly): Sitla Estate, Mukteshwar In the 18 years since I first visited, I’ve been back at least a dozen times. Its owner, Vikram Maira, is a cook ...