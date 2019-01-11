Proost69's White Ale and Mild Lager make you long for a hot summer's day

It may be peak winter in Delhi, but I’m almost always up for a beer. The temperatures don’t faze me and the allure of a quality beer is too hard to turn down.

That is precisely why the new Proost69 White Ale (proost is “cheers” in Dutch) got me excited the moment I poured it into a tall glass: nice medium head, lovely cloudy texture, pleasant citric aroma wafting through the air. The colour was perhaps more golden than I had expected, but first impressions were nonetheless pleasing, the kind I generally look for while trying out any new Belgian-style wheat ...