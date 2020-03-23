Answers to the Strategist quiz #656

1. It first originated as B814 then 229E was discovered and subsequently OC43 during the 60s. In the current form it seems to have caused massive damage to businesses and humans alike.

Name it. Answer: The coronavirus. OC stands for Organ Culture 2. Connect the game of Ice hockey where a flat ball is used and BruceJay Wasserstein who was an American investment banker, businessman, and writer and what do you arrive at? Answer: He coined the term "Pac-Man defense" in mergers and acquisitions that refers to a hostile takeover, after the Pac-Man game that was originally ...