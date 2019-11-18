ISB's PG programme ranked 52 among top 100 global EMBAs by Financial Times

Post Graduate Programme in for Senior Executives (PGPMAX) offered by Indian School of Business (ISB) has debuted at 52nd spot in the latest edition of Financial Times' Global Executive MBA (EMBA) Rankings for 2019, making it the only Indian institute to feature in the top 100 global list.

A 15-month programme, ISB's PGPMAX is specially designed for experienced working professionals with 10-20 years of experience and is distinct from full-time, part-time and weekend MBA programmes. The class is comprised of C-level executives, directors, country heads and business owners.

The school and the programme are judged on various parameters for these rankings. Among these, with its two international immersions, PGPMAX is ranked at 27 in the international course experience, which measures the classroom teaching hours that are conducted outside the country. The programme provides two International Immersions – A week immersion held in the USA and the second week of global immersion is conducted in Asia.

Further, in terms of career progress, the school is ranked at 74, with 65 per cent of its PGPMAX alumni fulfilling their goals with an average 43 per cent as the salary increase. The salary increase is measured based on the average difference in alumni salary between their salary before the EMBA and now.

The school is also ranked high on the faculty parameters, with 15 per cent of ISB’s faculty being citizens from other countries and 98 per cent of the full-time faculty with a doctorate.

FT's EMBA rankings survey the world's best part-time programmes that tend to be taken by people more established in their careers compared with those on full-time courses. Globally, HEC Paris took the top spot followed by China's Kellogg/HKUST Business School at second rank.

According to Dr Philip Zerrillo, Deputy Dean ISB, the premier Indian B-school's debut in FT EMBA Rankings 2019 demonstrates how responsive the school, its faculty and have been in creating a programme for India’s emerging senior talent pool.

tends to do very well on factors such as experience, international exposure and compensation levels of its graduates, but needs to improve on gender diversity and attracting foreign students, said the school's dean Rajendra Srivastava.

"We look forward to improving our future position as our efforts to increase diversity have been fruitful. We will continue to work harder with industry and government to enhance our global presence," Srivastava added.